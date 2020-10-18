Andy Murray has withdrawn from the upcoming ATP tournament in Cologne due to his ongoing hip problems.

The tournament confirmed his absence today via their official draw sheet.

ATP Cologne Zverev dominates Auger-Aliassime to win indoor title in Cologne 2 HOURS AGO

The specific injury is thought to be an inflamed psoas muscle, which Murray did not want to aggravate considering his struggles in recent months to get back on the court following hip resurfacing surgery.

The former world number one had been drawn to play Serbian world number 166 Danilo Petrovic in round one.

Highlights: Wawrinka storms past deflated Murray in first round

Murray's recent forays into tournaments have ended with first-round losses, to Stan Wawrinka at the French Open and then to Fernando Verdasco in the indoor Cologne event.

His next target is likely to be the Paris Masters, where the main draw begins on November 2.

'Murray is great!' - Halep judges tennis stars' football skills

Tennis Djere beats Cecchinato in Sardinia to clinch second ATP title 3 HOURS AGO