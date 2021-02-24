World No 1 Ashleigh Barty has withdrawn from next week's Qatar Open in Doha due to a left leg injury.

Barty's decision comes after being knocked out of the Adelaide International on Wednesday, losing 6-3 6-4 to American Danielle Collins in the second round.

The 24-year-old Australian was struggling with a left thigh strain throughout the Australian Open, where she bowed out in the quarter-finals last week.

"Unfortunately I have withdrawn from the Qatar Total Open with a left leg injury," Barty said.

"I wish the tournament a safe and successful event and hope to play there next year.

"Thank you to the event organisers and the WTA for all the work you are doing, I look forward to competing again in Miami in a few weeks time."

Barty follows world No 3 Simona Halep, 2019 US Open winner Bianca Andreescu and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in skipping the Doha event.

Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams will also not play. The top seeds are set to be Elina Svitolina, Karolina Pliskova and Aryna Sabalenka.

