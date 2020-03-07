Injured Halep and Kerber pull out of Indian Wells

The tournament is the season's first Premier Mandatory event and Romanian Halep, the reigning Wimbledon champion, has not shaken off a foot problem.

"I'm incredibly disappointed to have to withdraw from the 2020 BNP Paribas Open," Halep, the world number two, said in a statement on the tournament's Twitter https://twitter.com/BNPPARIBASOPEN/status/1236090552820486144 handle.

"Unfortunately, the foot injury that I picked up before Dubai is still causing me trouble and I will be unable to recover in time to travel to Indian Wells."

Halep, who won the Dubai title last month, was champion at Indian Wells in 2015.

Three-times Grand Slam champion Kerber has not recovered from a leg injury and the 32-year-old is also set to miss this month's Miami Open.

"My patience is being tested these days as I'm still recovering from a left leg injury," the German, last year's runner-up at Indian Wells, wrote on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/B9Z0rdeBSdH.

"I was hoping to be ready in time for the upcoming tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami, but my medical team advised me to give it a little bit more rest." (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)