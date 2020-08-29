"I'm sorry to have to withdraw today with an injury," Osaka said. "I pulled my left hamstring yesterday in the second set tiebreak and it has not recovered overnight as I had hoped.

"This has been an emotional week and I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support."

Osaka had initially pulled out of her semi-final in protest at racial injustice.

The former U.S. Open champion has a Japanese mother and Haitian father and has been a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement. Her decision followed protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

Osaka's injury means Belarusian Azarenka wins her first title since 2016. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Clare Fallon)

