Tennis

'It always find its way back to me' - Andy Murray reveals not the first time he's nearly lost his ring

Speaking after his win in the opening round at Indian Wells former world number one Andy Murray revealed that it wasn't the first time he has nearly lost his ring. Murray had had an anxious 24 hours having had his tennis shoes stolen after they were left underneath a car overnight, with the wedding ring still sewn in to them. (Credit Amazon Prime Video)

00:02:15, an hour ago