Tennis

'It feels good to cry sometimes' - Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal reflect together on a tearful night at Laver Cup

'It feels good to cry sometimes' - Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal reflect together on a tearful night at the Laver Cup with the Swiss retiring from tennis. Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

00:03:39, 19 hours ago