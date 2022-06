Tennis

‘It feels great’ - Marin Cilic thrilled to beat Andrey Rublev and reach French Open semi-finals

Marin Cilic dug deep to get the better of Andrey Rublev in five sets to secure his place in the semi-finals of the French Open. It is the first time in the Croatian’s career that he has advanced to the last four in Paris. He has one Grand Slam title to his name, the US Open in 2014. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:01:18, an hour ago