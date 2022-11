Tennis

'It is a worry' - Carlos Alcaraz does have a 'weakness' despite rise to world No. 1, according to Mats Wilander

"It is a worry" - Carlos Alcaraz does have a "weakness", despite his incredible rise to world No. 1 at the age of just 19, according to Mats Wilander. "On a quick indoor court over three sets, it goes like that. Yes, it is a worry, but it is more a worry about his own game with the first serve." The Eurosport expert was speaking during the Paris Masters.

