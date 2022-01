Tennis

‘It is about changing perceptions’ – Dylan Alcott after final match at Australian Open 2022

Dylan Alcott said he "was ready to retire" after losing in the Australian Open wheelchair quad final to Sam Schroder of the Netherlands on Thursday.

00:01:54, 15 minutes ago