Tennis

'It's a miracle' - 'Only Rafael Nadal' can keep recovering so quickly, says Alex Corretja ahead of Wimbledon

"I feel like 2022 for Rafa, it's a miracle, since the very beginning of the year," Alex Corretja told Eurosport about Rafael Nadal's astonishing season so far as he now looks ahead to Wimbledon having overcome his latest injury issues. It has already been a remarkable year for the legendary Spaniard with two Grand Slam titles added to his tally, bringing it to 22, ahead of his great rivals.

00:01:09, 17 minutes ago