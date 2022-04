Tennis

'It's hard work' - Iga Swiatek on 21-match winning run after win over Raducanu

Iga Swiatek says it is 'hard work' after she beat Emma Raducanu 6-4 6-4 at the quarter-final stage of the Stuttgart Open. The win means that Swiatek has now won 21 matches on the bounce as she gears up for the French Open, which begins on May 22. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:01:01, 35 minutes ago