'It's not a dream any more, it's a goal' - Daniil Medvedev sets his sights on World No. 1

Daniil Medvedev continued his pursuit of the No. 1 ranking with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Benoit Paire on Tuesday to move into the second round at the Mexican Open. The 26-year-old Russian can overtake Novak Djokovic and move into top spot if he wins the title here.

00:01:50, 16 minutes ago