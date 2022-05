Tennis

'It's not nice' - Stefanos Tsitsipas reacts to Wimbledon banning Russian and Belarusian players

Stefanos Tsitsipas reacts to Wimbledon banning Russian and Belarusian players: "It's not nice that they are not allowed to play, I believe. They have done nothing wrong to be, let's say, automatically defaulted from that competition."

00:01:38, an hour ago