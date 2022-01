Tennis

It's taken away from the great tennis - Emma Raducanu on Novak Djokovic situation ahead of Australian Open

US Open champion Emma Raducanu has said that the Novak Djokovic situation is taking focus away from the tennis.

00:01:05, 2 hours ago