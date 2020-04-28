Speaking on Eurosport's Tennis Legends vodcast, Elina Svitolina and Feliciano Lopez agree it is the "right time" to merge the ATP and WTA Tours after the coronavirus crisis.

Both Svitolina and Lopez are currently involved in the virtual Madrid Open after the entire clay-court season had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic with the remainder of the calendar very much in doubt.

Speaking with Tennis Legends presenter Mats Wilander and Boris Becker, the pair gave their forthright views on how tennis should proceed after the pandemic has ceased halting both tennis tours.

First Svitolina, the world number five, gave her approval to the growing calls for the ATP and WTA Tours to be merged following the coronavirus crisis.

"We are getting updates pretty much every other day: we have meetings, like tomorrow, we have a big meeting - and for sure, as you mentioned earlier, we will talk about what Roger [Federer] and Rafa [Nadal] proposed, to join [Tours]," Svitolina said on the Tennis Legends vodcast.

I think this is the right thing to do for both and it’s the right time to do it, because in this difficult time it’s really tough to predict, and there are a lot of talks going on, about the tournaments, the cancellations.

"I think a lot of it will depend on the countries, and it’s very tough to predict what is going to happen. But, I think, in the tennis world everyone should just unite and that’s my opinion."

Lopez, who memorably won the doubles title at the Queen's Club alongside Andy Murray last year, added that he was also in favour of the Tours uniting.

"Well, I think there is a lot going on at the moment. So far we are waiting for the US Open to make an announcement and, as you know, the French Open is supposed to be played in September," he said on the vodcast.

I think it is true that this is the moment to unite forces, I agree, and to have everyone together. I think this is our main goal right now in tennis.

As for the potential return of tennis action, he added: "Right now, we are waiting. The situation is really different, because right now we cannot make any plans. It’s day-by-day, and we have to be really patient.

"There is nothing we can do; we have to wait. I am not very positive to be honest, I told Boris [Becker] that we need the world to be open until this is happening. I don’t see the Tour resuming."

