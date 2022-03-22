Top tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou has expressed his unhappiness with 'everybody jumping' on Alexander Zverev and said 'it was a bit too much'.

The world No. 3 was handed the maximum fine by the ATP following his vicious reaction at the Mexican Open as he struck Alessandro Germani’s chair several times with his racquet after his doubles defeat alongside Marcelo Melo against Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara.

Zverev was thrown out of the tournament and fined $40,000 (£30,000), plus a full forfeit of his prize money and ATP ranking points. He had yelled while narrowly avoiding hitting the umpire: "You f****** destroyed the whole f****** match. The whole f****** match".

The 24-year-old apologised for his outburst and made a sudden U-turn to represent Germany against Brazil in the Davis Cup in Rio de Janeiro on March 4 and 5 - something he has not done since February 2019.

"When I saw the images of Sascha in Acapulco shouting and hitting the chair umpire’s chair I thought ‘oof, he’s in trouble’," he said on his YouTube channel

"I realise that he went too far. It’s one thing to lose your temper, but you still need to have boundaries and he went too far.

"In the tennis world, where everybody is supposed to be perfect all the time, I think it is bad for his image in the short term. In the long term, people forget.

"It is the responsibility of the ATP to take the sanctions that they feel are necessary.

"I don’t like when someone makes a mistake and everybody jumps on that person and pulls him down.

"I think it was a bit too much, what people said.

"I know we are in a sport where people think the athlete should be showing perfection all the time, everything that is not in line with that is shocking to them.

"I am not surprised that people expect heavy sanctions because we are in the tennis. In soccer, if there are these types of sanctions 90% of the players won’t play soccer anymore.

"He shouted, he hit the chair, it’s wrong, it’s a mistake, he said that he is going to have a punishment, it’s fine. We all learn by making mistakes."

Eurosport expert Mats Wilander had said he believes the punishment was nowhere near strong enough and Zverev should not have been permitted to be back in action so soon after such a shocking incident.

"If a player breaks his racquet on the umpire's chair and he is literally a few centimetres away from hitting the umpire's leg, he should not be allowed to get on a tennis court until he has gone through some kind of rehab, some kind of time," Wilander told Eurosport.

"We need to punish him accordingly, and allowing him to come out and play professional tennis the week after or two weeks after, that is too soon.

"To me, money does not do it, and I think you either give someone with that behaviour a three-month suspension or a six-month suspension. You do not allow him to play the most important tournaments on his calendar. Now, the most important tournaments are most probably the Grand Slams, the ATP 1000, the Davis Cup.

"I mean, I do not know where you draw the line, but certainly going out and competing in any shape or form straight away, it does not seem like that is very fair to other players.

"Maybe it is time to have some kind of a professional body of tennis that makes all these decisions, and it is the combination of the ATP, the ITF, the WTA, the Olympic committee. We get together, and these kinds of behaviours, no, you're not allowed to play on any circuit until you have gone through some kind of a rehabilitation process.

"So no, it is not great for tennis. For him personally, it is most probably a good move that he can suddenly start playing, not just for himself, but to play for his country and his team-mates. But no, I think that is ... it does not send a great message for professional tennis.

"I applaud him for being an emotional wreck at the end of the loss in a doubles match - that just shows that he cares, but you have to show that you care in different ways.

"I think I go back to what happened against Denis Shapovalov at the Australian Open. After 45 minutes, he was destroying a tennis racquet on the court.

"I do not like destroying tennis racquets, even though it has become more and more acceptable in the professional world of tennis.

"I absolutely hate that behaviour because there are more tennis players in the world that cannot afford a second racquet. So do not show the kids that that is how we treat the material that we use."

