Tennis

'It was a fantastic birthday' - Marin Cilic given present after ATP Tel Aviv comeback victory

Marin Cilic said it was "a fantastic birthday" after he fought back to beat Dominic Thiem of Austria in the round of 16 at the Tel Aviv Open. The No. 2 seed from Croatia celebrated his 34th birthday with a 6-7(6) 6-2 6-4 win in two hours and 43 minutes.

00:00:46, an hour ago