'It was fantastic, beautiful' - Novak Djokovic delighted with win over Marin Cilic in Tel Aviv Open final

The top seed and the second seed went head-to-head at the Tel Aviv Open final, and it was Novak Djokovic who came out on top, claiming his third title of 2022 by beating Marin Cilic to get back to winning form. Cilic attempted to put up a good fight, but it was just too easy for Djokovic, who did not struggle against any of his opponents throughout the tournament.

00:01:18, 35 minutes ago