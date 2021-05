Tennis

'It was great' - Novak Djokovic on playing in front of fans

Novak Djokovic is thrilled spectators are being allowed back into the stands at the Foro Italico as he continues his campaign at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome. The top seed dispatched Spanish qualifier Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2 6-3 in their second-round match on Wednesday. Djokovic said he was buoyed by the support of the crowd.

00:00:32, 44 minutes ago