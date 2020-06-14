Dustin Brown - Matteo Berrettini
Day 2, Belgrade
Erling Braut Haaland's remarkable season continued as he headed in a stoppage-time winner to give Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 victory at Fortuna Dusseldorf.
Novak Djokovic produces a gorgeous drop shot against Alexander Zverev in their Adria Tour match.
Filip Krajinovic absolutely scorches a return winner to beat Viktor Troicki in their Adria Tour match.
Matteo Berrettini lauds fellow Italian star Jannick Sinner during the latest Tennis Legends vodcast.
A young ball kid wins a point against Novak Djokovic with a delightful drop shot during his Adria Tour opener.
Novak Djokovic warms up by dancing with the DJ and a pianist before his first match at the Adria Tour.
Dominic Thiem says he believed he could beat Rafael Nadal in their 2019 Roland-Garros final in an exclusive interview with Eurosport's Barbara Schett.
Grigor Dimitrov wins a point with a cheeky tweener against Dusan Lajovic in their Adria Tour clash.
Matteo Berrettini reflects on Mats Wilander noticing his positive attitude and how important that has been for him during the latest Tennis Legends vodcast.
Screened live across Europe, Eurosport has committed to showing the opening two rounds of the series.