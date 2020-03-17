It was unthinkable to cancel 2020 French Open, say organisers

"For us it was unthinkable (to cancel), the only thing we had in mind was the interest of the tournament and of the players," French tennis federation president Bernard Giudicelli told reporters.

The tournament, which was due to be held from May 24-June 7, will be staged from Sept 20-Oct 4, meaning it will start one week after the U.S. Open and clash with many other hardcourt tournaments usually staged during that time.

"We had exchanges with the ATP, the WTA, the ITF and we informed the other Grand Slam organisers," said Giudicelli.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)