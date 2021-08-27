Tennis

'It would be cool to be a robot superman' - Naomi Osaka admits it's tough for her to focus only on tennis

“I kind of have to get over the feeling that people’s gazes of mer were a bit different. It might make me feel a bit nervous, but first rounds always make me nervous, and maybe I can attribute it to that. I guess we will find out when I am in that situation. It would be cool to be a robot superman who could go on the court and focus on tennis, but I am the type that focuses on everything at once."

00:01:46, 8 minutes ago