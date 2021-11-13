Mats Wilander has expressed admiration for Novak Djokovic’s ability to bounce back from his US Open final heartache, as he claims defeat in the final to Daniil Medvedev would have broken many players.

Djokovic was one win away from securing the calendar grand slam, last achieved in the men’s game by Rod Laver in 1969. He failed to get over the line, as Medvedev blew the Serb away in straight sets.

The world number one took a break from the game following his loss in New York, but bounced back in style with victory at the Paris Masters - exorcising some demons by beating Medvedev in the final.

Djokovic’s win in Paris impressed Wilander, who feels it could set the Serb up nicely for the ATP Tour Finals and the 2022 season.

"There was a possibility in my mind that Novak Djokovic was not going to be the same player ever again after the US Open,” Wilander said. “Because he's 34 years old. He's pushing 35 and losing finals like that. It could break your confidence.

It would have broken mine. It would have broken John McEnroe’s, it would have broken Bjorn Borg’s. It would have broken a lot of players, not Novak Djokovic. He really is super human. And then we realised indoors, by far the best player of all time.

Wilander feels Djokovic dispelled any doubts about his mentality with victory in Paris.

“He's back,” Wilander said. “He's playing great again.

"So I think that he has his goals set on definitely being the best player in the world, but more importantly, being the best player in the world at the end of this year, being the best player in the world at the end of next year, and as long as he plays, he wants to be the best player in the world if you compare him to Roger [Federer] or Rafa [Nadal] or Rod Laver or Bjorn Borg. I think that's another goal that we talk about. I think for him, if he's playing tennis, he wants to be the best in the world at this moment.

“I think it's a confidence boost for Novak, but for the other guys, it's more: ‘Hey, hold on here. I'm still the king and I'm still going to be the greatest player of all time, and I'm not done guys’. So yes, I do think that there's a renewed confidence and intimidation for the other players.”

