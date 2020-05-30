Tennis

Italian Fognini undergoes surgery on both ankles

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - World number 11 Fabio Fognini underwent surgery on both ankles on Saturday to cure a long-standing problem.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the 33-year-old Italian said he had hoped the two-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic will have improved his situation.

"I've been having a problem with my left ankle for three and a half years now and it's an issue I've learnt to cope with," Fognini said. "Then my right ankle started playing up in the last two years as well.

Tennis

'Am I next?' Tennis star Gauff joins chorus of protest after Minneapolis death

17 HOURS AGO

"After a medical examination and a long discussion with my team, I decided to have arthroscopic surgery on both ankles. I believe it's the right thing to do while the Tour is on an enforced break. I will have surgery today."

No professional tournaments have been played since the start of March because of the pandemic, and the ATP Tour has been suspended until at least the start of August. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Tennis

'Am I next?' - Gauff joins chorus of protest after Minneapolis death

17 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Tennis

YSWP: Borg's memorable championship point against Lendl

17 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Tennis
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Tennis

'Am I next?' Tennis star Gauff joins chorus of protest after Minneapolis death

17 HOURS AGO
Tennis

'Am I next?' - Gauff joins chorus of protest after Minneapolis death

17 HOURS AGO
Tennis

Federer becomes first tennis player ever to be world's highest-paid athlete

A DAY AGO
Tennis

Murray to return at 'Battle of the Brits' tournament in June

YESTERDAY AT 07:59

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Tennis

YSWP: Borg's memorable championship point against Lendl

00:01:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

What's new at Roland Garros? Tournament director explains how the French Open venue has modernised

00:03:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Michael Chang's bold move on matchpoint against Ivan Lendl in 1989

00:00:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Roland-Garros

Forget: We want to have a French Open with fans

00:03:07
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

YESTERDAY AT 15:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

YESTERDAY AT 15:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage as Chris Froome and Simon Yates climb the Colle delle Finestre

YESTERDAY AT 15:11
Play Icon
UK Championship

Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-6 Mark Allen - the final as it happened

09/12/2018 AT 22:13
Motorcycling

Bike legend Bayliss makes racing comeback at 48

13/12/2017 AT 09:52
Giro d'Italia

Dumoulin lead slashed after toilet break as Nibali wins Stage 16

23/05/2017 AT 15:15
Play Icon
Transfers

The future Galacticos joining Hazard in Real Madrid’s major reshuffle – Euro Papers

28/05/2020 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Nadal facepalms after missing an easy smash

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Motorcycling

Rabat undergoes surgery after testing crash

02/02/2017 AT 15:49
Football

Why Payet is unlikely to be celebrating a call-up for France’s Euro 2016 squad

22/02/2016 AT 17:00
Bundesliga

Lewandowski: Klopp made me a more complete player

10/11/2015 AT 16:02
View more

What's On (3)

Previous article'Am I next?' Tennis star Gauff joins chorus of protest after Minneapolis death
Next articleUkraine cancels match after some test positive for coronavirus