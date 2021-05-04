The May 8-16 event will feature COVID-19 precautions such as social distancing, face masks and sanitisers.

"It is the responsibility of the local health authorities to define the details of the operational aspects useful for a better implementation of the measures for the prevention and containment of the infection," Vezzali said in the statement.

The Coppa Italia soccer final between Juventus and Atalanta on May 19 will have fans present, with 20% of the stadium capacity open to the public.

WTA adds Romania tournament

The WTA has added a new women's tournament to the 2021 calendar in Cluj-Napoca, Romania scheduled for the week starting August 2, it announced on Tuesday.

The Winners Open, a WTA 250 event, will be played outdoors on clay and will feature a 32-player singles main draw and a 16-team doubles draw.

Romania previously hosted a WTA tournament from 2014-19 in Bucharest, which saw current world number three Simona Halep lift the trophy twice on home soil.

