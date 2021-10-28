Emma Raducanu’s US Open trophy does not have pride of place in her house, as she has donated it to the Lawn Tennis Association.

The teenager became the first British woman to win a grand slam singles title since Virginia Wade in 1977 when taking the US Open in September.

Victory in New York has catapulted Raducanu into the superstar bracket, but she is not getting carried away and felt it appropriate to pay thanks to those who helped in her formative years.

As such, the 18-year-old gifted the US Open trophy to the LTA’s National Tennis Centre in London.

"It’s stored at the National Tennis Centre, I’m pretty sure in London,” she said . "It’s not at home. If you want to see it, it’s at the NTC.

"I just thought the LTA have done so much for me and I just wanted them to have it as a sign and a big thank you for everything they’ve done for me, helping me through the young ages.

They’ve played a huge role in my development so yeah it’s a little gift.

