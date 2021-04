Tennis

Jack Sinner defeats Roberto Bautista Agut to reach Barcelona Open quarter-finals

Italy's Jack Sinner booked his place in the quarter-finals of the Barcelona Open after beating Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut by 7-6(9), 6-2 in one hour and 56 minutes. Sinner now faces third-seed Andrey Rublev of Russia for a place in the semis. Credit: Amazon Prime Video.

00:01:05, an hour ago