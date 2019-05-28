Jamie Murray admits splitting from doubles partner Bruno Soares is a gamble

Jamie Murray admitted he has taken a gamble by splitting from his Brazilian partner Bruno Soares to link up with fellow British player Neal Skupski.

Murray rang Soares two weeks ago to tell him he wanted to end their successful three-and-a-half-year association, which brought them two grand slam titles and saw them finish 2016 as the world’s top pair.

Murray declined to go into specifics as to what prompted the split, saying only: “We had an amazing three-and-a-half years together, a lot of great memories, won a lot of big tournaments, had a lot of fun on the way.

“Bruno’s one of my best friends on the tour but, for me, it felt like it was time for something different and that’s life. Obviously it’s not a decision I take lightly.”

Murray admitted the phone call had not been easy and the press conference had the slight air of a divorce court.

Although it was not a mutual split, Soares insisted it was amicable.

“It was all right,” said the 37-year-old. “I feel like we’re good friends. It’s our job. The best for him is to change, with a different partner, and you’ve got to respect that.”

The pair were unable to finish on a high, losing their opening match at the French Open 4-6 7-5 7-6 (4) to Italian duo Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Sonego.

“I didn’t find it weird,” said Murray. “I still thought we had a great chance to do well in the tournament.

“We are still a great team. I am sure both of us wanted to go out with a great result and finish on a high. Sadly it wasn’t the case.”

Skupski is ranked well below Murray and Soares at 27 but has been climbing quickly, reaching four ATP Tour finals this year with his older brother Ken and winning in Budapest.

“He’s a good player,” said Murray of the 29-year-old. “He’s been having a lot of good results the last year and a half.

“He’s trained the way I’ve trained, as well. So that’s easy for us to hit the ground running.

“There’s no guarantees. It’s like starting over again and trying to find a way that works for us to be successful.”

Skupski admitted he panicked when he received Murray’s message but Ken, who is eight years his brother’s senior, told him it was not an opportunity he could turn down.

“I’m looking forward to it,” said Neal. “Obviously it’s tough, leaving your brother. We’ve played together six years on the tour.

“He’s brought me up (to this level), everything on the doubles court has been with him.

“If my brother wasn’t involved then it’s an easy ‘yes’. Jamie’s (eighth) in the world, obviously other opportunities that could come about, maybe Davis Cup, Olympics. Playing with Jamie will help me.”

His brother Ken added: “It was tough because we had always said we were never going to pursue other partners.

“We were lucky in that department because as brothers we know we are there for each other.

“I was hoping that these kind of things never came about. I have got Neal to this stage now where he is a very, very good player on his own. I completely respect him as a partner and as a brother.

“If I had got the offer, I know I would have obviously had to take it as well. But nobody has called me yet.”

The Skupskis are not finished yet after beating fellow British pair Luke Bambridge and Jonny O’Mara 6-1 6-2 in Paris to set up a second-round clash against Bob and Mike Bryan.