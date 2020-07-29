Jamie Murray and Katie Boulter slip up at Battle of the Brits

Jamie Murray and Katie Boulter lost Murray's first match of Wednesday's Battle of the Brits event.

In Centre Court's first match of the day, Heather Watson came back from a set down to beat Eden Silva 3-6 6-1 10-6.

Match Two saw two of the biggest names in British tennis Dan Evans and Cam Norrie, with Evans taking the match by the slim margin of 7-6 7-6.

Lloyd Glasspool and Naomi Broady faced Dominic Inglot and Maia Lumsden in mixed doubles in the third match on the court, with Glasspool and Broady running out 6-1 6-4 winners in two sets.

Back to women's singles, Emma Raducanu defeated her opponent Jodie Burrage 7-5 6-3.

On Court One, Beth Grey comfortably defeated Broady before her double's match, before Jan Choinksi gave Liam Broady a 6-3 6-4 defeat.

Murray and Katie Boulter teamed up against Norrie and Grey for Murray's first match of the day, but he and Boulter fell 3-6 6-4 10-8.

