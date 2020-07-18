Jannik Sinner impresses again to reach Bett1 Aces final against Dominic Thiem

Jannik Sinner in action at the Bett1 Aces in Berlin

Jannik Sinner overpowered Roberto Bautista Agut to reach the final of the Bett1 Aces in Berlin, where he will face Dominic Thiem.

The 18-year-old was rewarded for some heavy hitting as he won 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 against the world No 12.

World No 3 Thiem awaits in the final after he beat 42-year-old Tommy Haas 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.

Thiem won the Berlin final on grass in midweek but was made to work hard in the first set by Haas, who had two set points at 6-5 after a fantastic drop shot.

The German couldn't convert either and, after losing the tie-break, ran out of steam in the second set.

It was a similar story in the other semi-final.

Bautista Agut started brightly and led 3-1 after an early break, but Sinner fought back and spurned two set points at 5-4.

The Spaniard also missed an opportunity in the next game as he failed to break from 0-40.

That proved a turning point in the match as Sinner edged a tight tie-break and then pulled away in the second set, finishing with 10 winners compared to just two from Bautista Agut.

Petra Kvitova reached the final of the women's event with a battling win over Andrea Petkovic.

The German won the first set, but Kvitova came through 3-6 6-4 10-5 and will face either Elina Svitolina or Anastasija Sevastova in the final.

