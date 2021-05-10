Tennis

Jannik Sinner to face Rafael Nadal in Italian Open second round after beating Ugo Humbert

Italy's Jannik Sinner edged Ugo Humbert 6-2, 6-4 in the first round at the Italian Open in Rome. The 19-year-old rising star will face world number two, Rafael Nadal, in the second round as the Spaniard attempts a tenth Italian Open title. Nadal has so far suffered a mixed clay court season - winning the title in Barcelona but losing in the quarter-finals in Monte Carlo and Madrid.

