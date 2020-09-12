OPEN WOMEN'S TENNIS TITLE

US Open women
Inspired Osaka wins second US Open title and third Grand Slam
2 HOURS AGO
Tennis
Tennis-Thiem, Zverev battle to become first new champion in six years
7 HOURS AGO
US Open
'I don’t see a way that Thiem doesn’t win' - Tennis legends have their say ahead of US Open final
7 HOURS AGO