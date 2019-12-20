The country's No 1 women's tennis player hopes to take part in the Australia Open in January but could see her plans thwarted by the ongoing problem.

In an interview with the Guardian, she said: “I’m not giving myself any deadlines,.

“I will be ready when I’m ready. Hopefully that will be Brisbane, but, if it’s not then, it will be when it will be. I’m also planning to play Adelaide, and Melbourne. I can only listen to my body. I have definitely booked that flight but I’m not going to be putting myself in that position if I’m not ready. I am certainly hopeful.”

She explained that he picked up an injury in the first week of 2019: “I have been carrying a knee injury since the first week of the year, in Brisbane.

“It was a case of managing through the year. There were periods when it was better and when it was worse.”

Video - 'Good grief, Konta has just blown Stephens away' - Croft and Evert reacting to Konta's win 04:23

After she reached the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows, Konta took the opportunity to discover the root of her problms with the knee.

She told the Guardian that the injury was similar to tendinitis, and chose to take a rest.

“I had to look into how I wanted to keep going. I had more tests done and took the decision to take time out to rehabilitate it to be back in time for Moscow and Zhuhai maybe.

“But once we got closer to the deadline, it didn’t seem the right path to take. I was rehabbing until just before Moscow but then decided to take a holiday and I’ve been in pre-season since that finished.”

Konta also gave an upate on the injury, and it is not clear when it will be fully resolved. She said: “It’s definitely on the way up but it’s still going to take some managing, even into next season.

“The main thing has been to get it to a stage where I can function at the highest level – and that’s the stage we are getting to now, where we are raising the amount of time on court and slowly feeling like a normal tennis player again. I’m up to two hours a day on court, which is nearly normal plus all the gym stuff.”