The 34-year-old Frenchman pumped his fists, leapt in the air and did a series of twirls after Schnur sent a backhand long on match point to end the first-round match on a scorching day in the nation's capital.

"Right now he's a tough opponent. I beat him two times before but that was before," he said of the Russian world number eight.

" I'm the outsider in this match on paper but in my head I'm going out there to play my game and go through. "

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, France's Adrian Mannarino and Americans Bjorn Fratangelo and Tim Smyczek were among the other players to advance on Monday, when play was interrupted for a while by rain.

Tuesday will see maverick Australian Nick Kyrgios face American Thai-Son Kwiatkowski for the first time and 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic battle Romanian Marius Copil.

On the women's side of the draw, Lauren Davis put a quick end to Canadian Eugenie Bouchard's tournament with a convincing 6-1 6-2 win.

Davis, a finalist at the tournament in 2016, ended the match with an emphatic overhead and will face fellow American Sofia Kenin in the second round.

Other first-round winners included Russia's Anna Kalinskaya, American Jessica Pegula and Poland's Iga Swiatek.

Top seed Sloane Stephens will face Poland's Rebecca Peterson and 15-year-old American sensation Cori Gauff is in action against Kazakh Zarina Diyas on Tuesday. (Reporting by Rory Carroll, editing by Nick Mulvenney)