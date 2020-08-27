British number one Johanna Konta booked her place in the semi-finals of the Southern & Western Open with a 6-4 6-3 win over Greece's Maria Sakkari, who entered the match fresh off a win over Serena Williams for one of the biggest victories of her career.

A tight first set ultimately came down to one break of serve, which Konta converted in the third game. Konta broke two more times in the second, including in the final game where she secured the win after a Sakkari double fault.

Up next for Konta, who is rounding into form with each match, is a clash with former world number one Victoria Azarenka, a 7-6 6-2 winner over Ons Jabeur of Tunisia.

The tournament, the final tune-up before the US Open, is being played at Flushing Meadows in New York this year instead of Cincinnati due to the coronavirus pandemic, but organisers have announced the tournament will be suspended on Thursday in support for protests against racial injustice in America.

Naomi Osaka withdrew from the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday in protest against racial injustice hours after the two-times Grand Slam champion had booked her spot in the semi-finals.

The 22-year-old Japanese joins similar protests by athletes in the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, on Sunday in Wisconsin.

"Before I am a athlete, I am a Black woman," she said "And as a Black woman I feel as though there are much more important matters at hand that need immediate attention, rather than watching me play tennis."

"I don't expect anything drastic to happen with me not playing, but if I can get a conversation started in a majority white sport I consider that a step in the right direction.

Osaka defeated Anett Kontaveit 4-6 6-2 7-5 to reach the semis where she was scheduled to face Belgian Elise Mertens, who needed just over an hour to defeat qualifier Jessica Pegula 6-1 6-3 and reach her first Premier 5 semi-final.

