Tennis

John McEnroe 'hates Bjorn Borg's guts right now' after Team World slump to Laver Cup defeat

Team World captain John McEnroe joked on Sunday that he "hates Bjorn Borg's guts right now" after the Swede steered Team Europe to an emphatic 14-1 victory in Boston, which saw them retain the Laver Cup title.

00:01:49, an hour ago