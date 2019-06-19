Knee injury forces Del Potro to withdraw at Queen’s after win over Shapovalov

Juan Martin Del Potro, Stan Wawrinka and Milos Raonic managed to navigate another rain-wrecked day at the Fever-Tree Championships.

Argentinian third seed Del Potro was a 7-5 6-4 winner against Canada’s Denis Shapovalov and Wawrinka, seeded seventh, endured a three-hour rain delay in the middle of his 6-3 6-4 victory over Britain’s Dan Evans.

However, Del Potro was then forced to withdraw from the tournament due to a knee injury meaning Feliciano Lopez received a walkover into the quarter-finals.

Canadian sixth seed Raonic also powered through with a 6-3 6-2 win against Italy’s Marco Cecchinato.

Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas took the first set against Britain’s Kyle Edmund and the score was 3-3 in the second when the rain returned.

At the Halle Open Russian third seed Karen Khachanov battled past Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 6-3 3-6 6-4 in the second round.

Fourth seed Borna Coric of Croatia is also through after a 7-6 (4) 5-7 7-6 (4) win over Portugal’s Joao Sousa.

Belgium’s David Goffin knocked out Radu Albot of Moldova 4-6 6-4 6-3 and Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert beat Ukrainian qualifier Sergiy Stakhovsky 2-6 7-6 (2) 6-4.

Top seed Roger Federer faces wild card Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Thursday.