PA Sport

Knee injury forces Del Potro to withdraw at Queen’s after win over Shapovalov

By PA Sport

20 hours agoUpdated 18 hours ago

Juan Martin Del Potro, Stan Wawrinka and Milos Raonic managed to navigate another rain-wrecked day at the Fever-Tree Championships.

Argentinian third seed Del Potro was a 7-5 6-4 winner against Canada’s Denis Shapovalov and Wawrinka, seeded seventh, endured a three-hour rain delay in the middle of his 6-3 6-4 victory over Britain’s Dan Evans.

However, Del Potro was then forced to withdraw from the tournament due to a knee injury meaning Feliciano Lopez received a walkover into the quarter-finals.

Canadian sixth seed Raonic also powered through with a 6-3 6-2 win against Italy’s Marco Cecchinato.

Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas took the first set against Britain’s Kyle Edmund and the score was 3-3 in the second when the rain returned.

At the Halle Open Russian third seed Karen Khachanov battled past Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 6-3 3-6 6-4 in the second round.

Fourth seed Borna Coric of Croatia is also through after a 7-6 (4) 5-7 7-6 (4) win over Portugal’s Joao Sousa.

Belgium’s David Goffin knocked out Radu Albot of Moldova 4-6 6-4 6-3 and Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert beat Ukrainian qualifier Sergiy Stakhovsky 2-6 7-6 (2) 6-4.

Top seed Roger Federer faces wild card Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Thursday.

