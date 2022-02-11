Juan Martin del Potro may be set to announce his retirement after withdrawing from next week’s Rio Open.

The Argentine veteran has a career that has spanned more than two decades after turning pro in 2005, but the 33-year-old has endured serious injury problems over the past few years.

Del Potro competed in the Argentina Open this week but lost to fellow Argentine Federico Delbonis on Tuesday, and had previously suggested these two events could be his final competitive appearances.

"Juan Martin del Potro unfortunately will not compete in the Rio Open. It's always been a dream to have him with us and we've come very close to being able to do it," the Rio Open organises said in a statement.

"We want much success in the future and know that the doors of Rio Open will always be open to you."

Del Potro is a former US Open champion, winning in 2009, but has had knee problems that kept him out of action from March 2019 until his Argentina Open appearance.

Del Potro said ahead of the event if he could continue beyond the two competitions in South America, admitting: "I don't know if it's going to happen, because the pain in my knee is very high. But I will keep doing a big effort to fix the knee, and if I get that, maybe I will have another chance to play."

