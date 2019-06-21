The 30-year-old re-fractured his kneecap during this week's Queen's Club Championships, when he slipped during his victory over Denis Shapovalov on Wednesday and later pulled out of the grasscourt tournament.

Scans on Thursday revealed he had fractured his right patella - the same injury that forced him to miss the last four weeks of 2018 and restricted him to five tournaments this year.

And a crest fallen Del Potro admitted in an Instagram video that the injury could be career ending.

"As you can imagine, this is a tough moment. It’s sad to go through this once again,” began the 2009 US Open champion.

"I didn’t expect this at all. I don't know what's going to happen next. Hopefully I will have a good recovery and I hope my knee will recover well."

"If that match [vs Shapovalov] was the last one of my career, that I don’t know. During rehab I will be able to think clearly. I will know what my body is able to do.”

Since winning the 2009 US Open, Del Potro has been robbed of large chunks of his career, undergoing three left wrist surgeries and another to his right wrist. He had shown signs of returning to his best form and had risen to fourth in the rankings in January.