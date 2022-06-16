Brighton ace Sonay Kartal was pleased to overcome the 'tricky' Arianne Hartono and reach the second round at the LTA's Ilkley Trophy.

Kartal, who benefits from the LTA's NTC Pro Access programme, which is for players ranked 100-200 in singles and 31-100 in doubles, providing cost-free access to courts on all three surfaces, coaching, trainers and the LTA's tournament bonus scheme, beat the Dutchwoman 6-3 6-7 (1) 6-2 in West Yorkshire.

Hartono raised her level to force a deciding set, with Kartal pleased that she was able to regain momentum in the closing stages.

"I think she was really tricky with the game she plays, it's very aggressive and in the tiebreak in the second set I think she hit like five forehand winners, so that was just too good," she said.

"I just kept telling myself: 'if she can keep this level for the whole match then too good.' I just tried to stick with it and not let her get ahead in the third set, and make sure I could get on a good stride."

The 20-year-old will now face fellow Brit Lily Miyazaki, who she previously beat in the opening round of the LTA's Surbiton Trophy two weeks ago.

Having not played on grass courts since 2019 up until Surbiton, Kartal is pleased to be getting more matches on the surface under her belt - especially with a wildcard for Wimbledon having been handed to her.

Kartal added: "I've loved all the grass tournaments in the lead up. [Ilkley] It's an incredible club and I've never been here before, and the tournament has been put on exceptionally well.

"The grass courts are playing really nice, so it's a really good tournament to play prior to Wimbledon."

