Katie Boulter on coping with lockdown, volunteering and missing Wimbledon

British tennis star Katie Boulter has told Eurosport how she has coped with lockdown, in part by volunteering, and dealing with missing out on Wimbledon amid the coronavirus crisis.

I can’t wait to return to competitive action next week at the Progress Tour Women’s Championships. After everything we’ve all been through, individually and collectively, I’m trying to approach the event with the right perspective.

I try not to think too far ahead in terms of my goals. Right now, the aim for me is to stay healthy and just to keep working hard and improving, day by day. I know if I do that, my ranking will take care of itself and I’ll start moving towards where I want to be.

This Championships is another stepping stone on that journey, and playing against some of the best British players is definitely going to get me fired up. I’m looking forward to being back out on the court and competing again.

The WTA Tour and professional tennis players are heading into the unknown for the rest of the season, but I’m excited at the prospect of being back on tour and being able to travel, train and play, which is normal life for me for 30 weeks of the year.

Lockdown Lessons

I didn’t pick up a tennis racket for the whole period the UK has been in lockdown! I spent a lot of time at the National Training Centre just before the restrictions came in and I was practising right up to the moment we went into full lockdown mode.

I was able to continue physical training at home thanks to the equipment provided by the LTA, which included an exercise bike, medicine balls and other essentials, so thankfully I was able to keep my basic levels of fitness.

I also spent a lot of time working on my mental approach. I spoke to my psychologist on a regular basis: it’s important to me to keep that routine. It helped me to deal with the situation we were all facing and enabled me to keep things in perspective and keep my mind focused on the bigger picture.

The key thing for me during this entire lockdown experience has been to try and find positive outcomes. It would be easy to dwell on the hundreds of negative impacts for all of us in our everyday lives, but I was trying to use the time at home in the best possible way and control the controllables.

As well as maintaining my physical and mental wellbeing, I’ve been volunteering with Age UK. I’m really close to my grandparents, who have been tremendously supportive in my life and my career. They’ve given me so much and, like millions of others up and down the country, not being able to see them has been really tough.

I know they have found it hard not to be with our family and that made me want to assist others in a similar situation. I have really enjoyed helping people who were feeling a little lonely by chatting on the phone, doing their shopping and generally trying to provide support and make their lives a little bit easier.

Katie Boulter Image credit: Getty Images

Wimbledon Woe

It’s really disappointing that we are in what should have been Wimbledon fortnight, yet there is no tennis being played at SW19. It is clearly the right decision but, as a British player, it’s the one event that you are desperate to play as many times as you can in your career. It’s such a special tournament and I’m so proud to be a British player performing in front of my home fans. It is truly special the support that we get, no other event compares to it.

It was the tournament that inspired me as a child more than any other. I remember being at my grandparent’s house as a kid and being glued to the TV for two weeks. I got the chance to go to Wimbledon on a couple of occasions in my youth and it just confirmed in my mind that this is something I want to be a part of when I grow up.

I vividly remember the special kids’ area on the grounds where they would have a fan challenge every day to measure the fastest serve and other tennis skills. It was around this time that I realised I had a really competitive edge and that I might be able to play tennis at a high level.

#HitWithKatie

I’m very aware of my position as a professional tennis player and I understand the need to give back to the sport and use the influence you have in a positive way.

There were many motivations that drove me to make it as a pro. One was the ability to inspire kids to pick up a tennis racket, because I was once that little girl watching the star names on television at Wimbledon wanting to be like them. That is why I am who I am today, so if I can do that and influence the next generation that would be hugely satisfying.

The eyes of the country and the tennis world are normally on Wimbledon during the Championships - it’s typically the moment that many kids would have been experiencing and absorbing tennis for the very first time. In light of that lost opportunity, I want to try and make a positive difference by giving the chance for one youngster to experience the game that I love so much.

Today, I’m launching the #HitWithKatie initiative across my social media channels, offering one under 18 the opportunity to take part in a unique one-on-one coaching session with me. You can enter yourself, or for those without social media accounts, be nominated by a parent, guardian or friend. Find all the details and T&Cs by visiting any of my social media accounts.

I’m so excited about the prospect of providing what, I hope, will be a truly memorable experience. As lockdown restrictions ease and life gets back to something approaching normality, I’ll be looking at more ways I can help get more children (and adults too) inspired by tennis.

If the last few months have taught me nothing else, it is to be thankful for what you have in life. I’ll be channelling that positive energy when I step back on to the court next week and as I navigate the next phase of my career.

