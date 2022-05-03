Two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson has announced his retirement from tennis at the age of 35.

The South African was runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the 2017 US Open and then lost to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final in 2018, having beaten John Isner in the longest Grand Slam semi-final match in history lasting six hours and 36 minutes.

Anderson reached a career-high No.5 in the world in 2018 and finishes his career with seven titles, the most recent in Newport last year.

He has only played six matches on the ATP Tour this season.

“I don’t remember a time in my life when I wasn’t playing tennis,” he wrote in a statement on Twitter.

“I started on the journey 30 years ago when my Dad put a racquet in my hands and told me if I was willing to work hard, I could be one of the best players in the world.

“Since then, tennis carried me far beyond my roots in Johannesburg, South Africa, and truly gave me the world. I’ve experienced so many different emotions; this sport can be exhilarating and at the same time lonely.

"I’ve had ups and downs, but I wouldn’t change it for anything. My journey helped me become the man who I am today.

“Today I finally arrived at the difficult decision to retire from professional tennis. There are so many people who helped me along the way, and believed that a kid from South Africa could achieve his dreams.

“I am so thankful for the wonderful things that have come my way purely because I was a part of this sport. As a kid my Dad used to tell me that success isn’t defined by results, but by the effort and sacrifice you make along the way in becoming the best you can be.

“I gave it my best.”

Anderson's last tournament was the Miami Open where he was beaten in the second round by Juan Manuel Cerundolo after coming through qualifying.

