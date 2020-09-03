Open second round on Thursday.

Keys, runner-up in 2017 and a semi-finalist in 2018, won the first three games against her unseeded opponent, who broke her serve after a pair of unforced errors late in the first set but was unable to catch up.

Keys, who defeated Timea Babos in 55 minutes on Tuesday, committed more than a dozen unforced errors but more than made up for it with her trademark aggressive forehand and monster serve, launching six aces.

Keys faces France's Alize Cornet in the third round. (Reporting by Amy Tennery, editing by Ed Osmond)

