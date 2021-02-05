Karen Khachanov beat Kevin Anderson 6-3 7-6(5) at the Gread Ocean Road Open on Friday.

The 24-year-old Russian did not drop serve throughout the contest and secured the only break of the match midway through the opening set of the Australian Open warm-up event.

Roland-Garros French Open 2020 order of play - Djokovic and Nadal in semi-final action 08/10/2020 AT 18:02

Khachanov next faces unseeded Dutchman Botic Van de Zandschulp, who upset American sixth seed Reilly Opelka in two tie-break sets.

In other round of 16 matches, Italian teenager Jannik Sinner downed Aljaz Bedene 7-6(6) 6-2, while home favourite Jordan Thompson sailed past Spaniard Mario Vilella Martinez 6-4 6-4.

All quarter-final matches at the event will take place later on Friday. Play was suspended on Thursday when more than 500 players and officials were tested for COVID-19 after a worker at one of the quarantine hotels in Melbourne contracted the novel coronavirus.

The Australian Open is live on Eurosport. Watch every match live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Roland-Garros Huge bang that shook Paris during French Open revealed to be sonic boom 30/09/2020 AT 11:08