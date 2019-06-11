Kiki Bertens cruises into second round at Libema Open

Top seed Kiki Bertens powered into round two of the Libema Open in s-Hertogenbosch but second seed Aryna Sabalenka suffered a shock exit to Australian teenager Destanee Aiava.

Bertens had been forced out of her second-round clash with Viktoria Kuzmova at the French Open because of gastrointestinal illness.

But the Dutchwoman showed she had made a full recovery by coasting past her former doubles partner Johanna Larsson 6-3 6-1 in just under an hour to delight the home crowd.

There was, though, disappointment for Sabalenka as the world number 10 was defeated in three sets by wildcard Aiava, with the 19-year-old progressing 7-6 (3) 1-6 6-4 after she won five of the last six games in the deciding set.

Elsewhere, third seed Elise Mertens also crashed out after she lost 6-4 6-2 against Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Her compatriot Kirsten Flipkens did progress to round two following a battling 6-3 3-6 6-1 win over Serbian Aleksandra Krunic, which lasted one hour and 34 minutes.

Number four seed Lesia Tsurenko saw off Czech Kristyna Pliskova 6-4 6-4 while ninth seed Alison Van Uytvanck defeated Yafan Wang of China 7-6 (4) 6-3.

Belgian qualifier Ysaline Bonaventure also progressed, along with American Alison Riske and Slovenian Polona Hercog.

Dutch wildcard Arantxa Rus secured a second-round match against Bertens after beating compatriot Bibiane Schoofs 7-5 6-4.

The Nature Valley Open in Nottingham again saw no action for a second day because of rain.