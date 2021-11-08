Novak Djokovic says he could see himself becoming a coach once his playing days are over.

But with the 34-year-old approaching the latter stages of his illustrious career, he says being a coach in the future is on his mind.

“I see myself as a coach in the future,” he told Serbian media after his sealing his record-breaking 37th Masters 1000 title.

“I truly love this sport. I do not love it only when I am winning; no, I love it when I am with my kids on the court, when I watch it live or on TV, and when I am trying to pass on my experience and knowledge to the upcoming players at Novak Tennis Centre, to which I am very committed.

“Knowledge can be a curse if you do not use it, what is the point then?

“I mean, sure, I benefit from it, but what am I going to do with it afterwards – to take it with me to the grave, to say ’yes, I was the best’? No, I want others to have information about my career, my philosophy, approach, methodology of work etc.

“It is never too late, but it is never too early too. For me, it is logical in life, to pass on everything I have learned and accomplished. I see myself in different roles in the future and I would be glad to develop myself as a coach as well.”

Djokovic’s 2021 will conclude with the ATP Finals, contested between the top eight men’s singles players this season, and will have the opportunity to surpass Roger Federer to a sixth title before leading Serbia in the Davis Cup which gets underway on November 25.

