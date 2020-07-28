Konta bounces back with victory over Boulter

Johanna Konta stressed the importance of patience after earning her first win at the Battle of the Brits team event with a hard-fought comeback win against Katie Boulter.

The Rio 2016 Olympian and British number one was playing in only her second match since March after being shocked in her opening competitive match by 289th-ranked Jodie Burrage.

She looked on course to suffer her second defeat in as many days when 23-year-old Boulter took the first set and a double break in the next, only for Konta to show her fighting spirit.

The 29-year-old eventually recovered to triumph 2-6 7-6 (7-5) 10-6 in Roehampton - and Konta admitted it will take time for her to get back to her best after almost five months out.

"It's not what it would feel like at a Grand Slam or WTA event but it was good to give us both of us the chance to get those competitive juices and pretend we're somewhere else," said Konta.

"She started very well but I felt I improved as the match went on and by the end we were playing some great tennis.

"These are my first competitive matches since the beginning of March so it is going to take time.

"I was in a good mindset and I stayed in each point and gave myself the best chance for my level to get better."

The unique event features the country’s leading men and women at the National Tennis Centre, split into two teams - the British Bulldogs and Union Jacks.

Organised by Jamie Murray to provide competitive action for British players while the professional tours remain suspended, points are available for the teams in singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

Elsewhere, British men's number one Dan Evans defeated Kyle Edmund 6-4 6-4 for the Union Jacks while Andy Murray will join up with Burrage in the mixed doubles.

