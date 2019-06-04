Konta breezes into Roland Garros last four

Swinging freely, the 28-year-old pummelled groundstrokes past her opponent to secure the victory in a little over an hour.

Konta, who had never before won a match here, will face either Petra Martic or Marketa Vondrousova for a spot in the final.

The last British finalist in Paris was Sue Barker who lifted the trophy in 1976. (Reporting by Julien Pretot Editing by Christian Radnedge)