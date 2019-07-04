Konta eases into Wimbledon third round

Konta, who came through her second round match against Katerina Siniakova 6-3 6-4 in expedient style, has faced up against Stephens on three occasions and emerged victorious each time, most recently in the quarter-finals of last month's French Open.

But the British number one stressed the importance of coming into the last-32 contest fresh, rather than fretting over previous records.

"I think records don't necessarily mean a lot when you step out onto the court at the beginning of the match," she said.

"I think Sloane is one of the best players in the world. She's a Grand Slam champion, another Grand Slam finalist.

"She's an incredibly good player. I think for me to have won our three encounters so far, there's very little in that, because every time we step out onto the court, it's 50/50.

"I think more than anything, I'm looking forward to playing her again. I like playing really great players. I like playing, yeah, just big matches like that. Just looking forward to sharing the court with her again.

"It is a nice change playing her on the grass this time. We're kind of going through all the surfaces, which is fun."

Looking to become the first British woman to lift the Wimbledon title since Virginia Wade in 1977, Konta cruised through her second round match, barely breaking a sweat as she wrapped things up in just 71 minutes.

Konta wasted no time in taking the first set, breaking in the fourth game of the match and proceeding to hold out to go ahead in business-like fashion.

The Czech player grew into the contest early in the second, asking questions of Konta, but the Brit's serve was rock-solid.

Instead, it was Konta who notched the crucial break, taking several attempts but eventually converting to go 4-3 up.

And from there, it was routine for the former semi-finalist as she held out for the match, taking her time to let the adulation from the crowd sink in after all was said and done so quickly.

"I definitely felt like I served well," she added.

"I felt like I actually served quite well in my first match, as well. I think on a surface like grass, that definitely can always help.

"I think overall I was just pleased with, again, how I handled my opponent today. She's very tricky to play. She's a very good player, tough player to play.

"I was just pleased I was able to ask her enough questions and keep things moving for her not to be able to get a real grip on the match. Just was pleased I was able to come through."

Dan Evans was left to celebrate a similar achievement to that of Konta's as he reached the third round for the second time in his career with an emphatic three-set win over Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili. In good form on grass this year, having already won titles in Nottingham and Eastbourne, Evans ran out 6-3 6-2 7-6 (7-2) victor over the 18th seed.

And, yet to drop a set at this year's Championship, the 29-year-old is delighted to have rediscovered the faith.

"I believe I can do better now than before," he said.

"I was just playing tennis, I probably didn't know the magnitude of winning matches in Grand Slams.

"It's a big deal to be winning matches in the best tournaments in the world, especially here at Wimbledon, at your home slam, with so much tradition at the tournament.

"I want to go as far as I can here. For me it's the best Grand Slam, so I can't wait to play again."

Harriet Dart claimed the biggest win of her young career just days after her previous best as she toppled Beatriz Haddad Maia to set up a meeting with No.1 seed Ashleigh Barty.

And the 22-year-old believes that the pressure lies solely on the shoulders of the French Open champion ahead of the match-up.

"I have nothing to lose," she said.

"It's super exciting, a great opportunity for me. I actually met her a few weeks ago at an LTA schools visit. Lovely girl, great champion.

"It's an exciting match for me. Just another great opportunity to get out there and do the best that I can."

Elsewhere, Jay Clarke and Cam Norrie saw their singles journeys ended by Roger Federer and Kei Nishikori respectively, while Evan Hoyt and Luke Johnson lost out in the men's doubles.

Sportsbeat 2019