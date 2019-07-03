Konta gears up for 'feisty' Siniakova showdown

Progressive improvement was the story of the match, with an even first set being edged by Konta before the British number one turned up the pressure on her opponent in the second, prevailing 7-5 6-2.

Many observers talked of pressure on Konta prior to the match but the recent French Open semi-finalist showed little signs of such as she hit 27 winners to set up a second-round tie with Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic.

"In that second set, until the last game of the match, it was only one break up until then," commented Konta, who was cheered on by the Duchess of Cambridge.

"There was very little in the match. I think first rounds are always tricky in any tournament, but especially slams.

"So I think it was just finding my feet, and also for her a little bit as well - I think we were just both trying to find the best level that we could.

"I was really pleased with how I served, how I just competed in general. I thought I just accepted whatever was coming my way.

"She was playing actually really well and tough. Overall, I'm just pleased to have come through."

Romanian qualifier Bogdan, ranked 134 in the world, was always up against it on her third appearance at Wimbledon but put up stubborn resistance in the first set on No.1 Court.

Meanwhile, Konta came into the match with a spring in her step after a brilliant clay court season that saw her reach the Italian Open final and the Roland Garros last four.

Konta and Bogdan couldn't be split in the first set until the British player broke in the final game to take it 7-5, before turning up the heat in the second set to go 4-2 up.

Bogdan fought off two match points before eventually succumbing, Konta dominating with impressive aggression and resolute defence.

The 28-year-old memorably reached the semi-finals at the All England Club two years ago but fell to a second round exit last year, and now gets the chance to improve on that against Siniakova.

The Czech player, ranked 38 in the world, took down Naomi Osaka at the French Open last month and will provide a stiff challenge.

Konta added: "She's a tough player. She had a great win in Paris. She's able to beat some of the best players. She has a big game. She's feisty and she competes very well.

"Obviously, she's a very, very good doubles player as well. It will be a tough match for me."

Elsewhere, there was plenty more British success as Cam Norrie and Dan Evans claimed straight sets victories and youngster Jay Clarke surged through, while Harriet Dart beat Christina McHale 4-6 6-4 6-4 in perhaps the best win of her young career.

British men's number two Norrie will now face Japan's Kei Nishikori, the number eight seed, in the second round.

"I think it's going to be a battle against Nishikori," he said after a 6-2 6-4 6-4 win over Denis Istomin.

"It would be nice to kind of get a lot of rhythm against him. I'm just going to go out there, make it as physical as I can. I have nothing to lose, really.

"I just want to go into it with the underdog mentality. I know I'm good enough to beat him. I know if I put my best level out there, I'm going to be trouble for anyone.

“Hopefully, I'm on a bigger court. I think I play well in the bigger kind of stadiums. It will be a good experience for me to be on Centre Court or No.1 Court."

With Paul Jubb still to play, there are now seven Brits in the second round at the All England Club, the best return by home players since 2006.

